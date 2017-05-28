  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Climate: Something's going on

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/28/2017 - 10:59am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Bergeron, Nancy.jpg

Here’s an absolute fact: Scientists disagree on global warming. Some say it’s real. Some say it isn’t. Others say the jury’s still out.

The dictionary defines global warming as “an increase in the earth’s average atmospheric temperature that causes corresponding changes in climate and that may result from the greenhouse effect.”

So what’s the greenhouse effect? It’s a phenomenon supposedly caused when increased qualities of gas, like carbon dioxide, trap the sun’s heat, causing a gradual rise in the temperature of Earth’s atmosphere.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share