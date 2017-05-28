› Home ›
Help local business during summer months
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/28/2017 - 10:54am
When Grambling State and Louisiana Tech Universities’ students leave for summer break, that’s potentially up to 20,000 potential customers that leave the community.
Business can lose upwards of 25 percent business during the summer time when summer enrollment is significantly smaller than traditional academic years, said Tsegai Emmanuel, GSU management professor.
“Summer business slows down a lot,” he said. “There’s no buyers or students.”
