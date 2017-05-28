  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Neaux Geaux for LSU’s title hopes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/28/2017 - 10:49am
Florida sweeps Tigers in CWS finals to claim national championship
062817 LSU Slaughter C.jpg
Photo by CHRIS PARENT/LSUsports.net - LSU first baseman Jake Slaughter lays down a bunt during Tuesday night’s College World Series loss to Florida.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maybe this wasn’t Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s best team. It is, however, his first national championship team.

A year after the Gators went two games and out at the College World Series with a team seeded No. 1 and loaded with high draft picks, they won five of six in Omaha and completed a sweep of Southeastern Conference rival LSU in the finals with a 6-1 victory Tuesday night.

