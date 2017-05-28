› Home ›
Neaux Geaux for LSU’s title hopes
Florida sweeps Tigers in CWS finals to claim national championship
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maybe this wasn’t Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s best team. It is, however, his first national championship team.
A year after the Gators went two games and out at the College World Series with a team seeded No. 1 and loaded with high draft picks, they won five of six in Omaha and completed a sweep of Southeastern Conference rival LSU in the finals with a 6-1 victory Tuesday night.
