Local student places in national competition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:43am
Leader Staff Report
A former Ruston Junior High School seventh grader recently placed fourth in the 2016 National You Be the Chemist Competition in Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Gunasekaran, 13, received scholarship money, a TI-84 Plus calculator and other science-related prizes.
You Be the Chemist Competitions are contests in which students are questioned on science and chemistry-related material throughout a day-long, 11-round of academic challenge.
Jonathan represented Lincoln Parish in the last two national competitions.
