Celebrating 100 years

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:35am
Former Ruston resident, Nona Mae Oliver Hall, celebrated her 100th birthday on June 17. Hall recently moved to Arizona to be near her daughter, Shirley White, of Phoenix. She is also the mother of Esther Mumford, of Seattle, and Debra Sapp, of Houston.
She was married to Shellie Otis Hall for 52 years. She is a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and has been a long-time member of the Morning Star, Chapter No. 43, Eastern Star Masonic Order.
