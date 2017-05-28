› Home ›
Students, teachers attend LA GEAR-UP Conference
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:33am
in
Leader News Service
On May 11-13, 250 Louisiana students converged in the Shreveport Convention Center to talk and learn about their futures.
The LA GEAR UP Conference, funded through the U.S. Department of Education and the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, aims to prepare elementary, middle and high school students for post-secondary education, including college.
LA GEAR UP is short for Louisiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.
