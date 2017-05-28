› Home ›
Rotary of Lincoln kicks off second annual summer food drive for CCA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:25am
in
Leader News Service
Every summer, Christian Community Action has had a food shortage, said Ty Storms, Rotary of Lincoln president. Schools are out, and there are no meals for students. People tend to travel more.
“People know instinctively during the year-end giving season (around Christmas time) that we need to keep people from being “cold and hungry”; however, while it is not so easy to imagine people who are “hot and hungry,” need knows no season, and CCA’s food supplies run low because there is a higher demand during the summer, yet the donations are traditionally lower,” Storms said.
