› Home ›
Refresher in summertime sportsmanship
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:23am
in
Grace Tirado
Summer is here, and here’s a refresher course on leisure-time “recreation.”
Whether boating or camping, playing golf or tennis, horseback riding or bicycle riding, hiking or just working out, there’s a common theme here — sportsmanship.
Definition of sportsmanship: conduct (such as fairness, respect for one’s opponent and graciousness in winning or losing) becoming to one participating in a sport. I would like to take that a little further and say that being outdoors and taking part in any kind of recreation requires respect for each other and the environment.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos