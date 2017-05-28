› Home ›
Former Diamond Tiger dies in crash
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:20am
in
Former Grambling State baseball player Andres Castillo was killed on Friday morning while riding a motorcycle near the University of South Florida campus. The Tampa Bay Times reported that a turning car cut into Castillo’s path, and despite his efforts, he could not avoid hitting the car.
A memorial service is scheduled at the Van Orsdel Funeral Home Kendall Chapel in Miami from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. today.
Castillo, who transferred to GSU from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, played for the Tigers during the 2015-16 season. He transferred to USF in 2016 to complete his studies.
