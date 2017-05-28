› Home ›
Tigers’ backs up against wall again
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:17am
LSU drops CWS Finals opener to Florida, must win two straight to claim title
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Florida got a dominant performance from Brady Singer, a big defensive play when LSU was threatening and just enough offense.
Now, after a 4-3 win in Game 1 of the College World Series on Monday night, the Gators are one win from their first national championship in baseball.
But with LSU all-time wins leader Jared Poche’ starting tonight and first-round draft pick Alex Lange available if there’s a Game 3, the Tigers believe this best-of-three series matching Southeastern Conference rivals is just getting started.
