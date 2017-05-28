  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tigers’ backs up against wall again

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:17am
in
LSU drops CWS Finals opener to Florida, must win two straight to claim title
062717 LSU Coleman C.jpg
Photo by CHRIS PARENT/LSUsports.net - LSU second baseball Cole Freeman, left, tags out a Florida baseball during the Tigers 4-3 loss to Florida in the opening game of the College World Series Finals. LSU must win tonight to force a final, deciding Game 3 on Wednesday.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Florida got a dominant performance from Brady Singer, a big defensive play when LSU was threatening and just enough offense.

Now, after a 4-3 win in Game 1 of the College World Series on Monday night, the Gators are one win from their first national championship in baseball.

But with LSU all-time wins leader Jared Poche’ starting tonight and first-round draft pick Alex Lange available if there’s a Game 3, the Tigers believe this best-of-three series matching Southeastern Conference rivals is just getting started.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share