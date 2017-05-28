› Home ›
How to become a Master Gardener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:13am
in
Kathy Davis
Have you ever thought about becoming a Master Gardener? Maybe you aren’t even sure what a Master Gardener is. Here is my own definition:
A Master Gardener is someone who loves nature, flowers, gardens, trees, fresh vegetables and has tons of fun learning about these things and then sharing that knowledge with others.
Master Gardeners love to grow things; we never tire of watching seeds germinate or making more plants from the ones we have in order to share with others.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos