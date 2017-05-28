› Home ›
Building toward football season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/27/2017 - 11:10am
The month of July is usually a dead period for college football in Lincoln Parish, but not so this summer for Louisiana Tech and Grambling State universities.
Work preparing for the 2017 football season is going on fast and furious at both schools’ stadiums, but no players are in on the action.
Instead, it’s construction workers during the heavy lifting as both Joe Aillet Stadium at Tech and Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium at GSU are currently being upgraded.
