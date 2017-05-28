› Home ›
Hundreds attended music performances
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 12:26pm
in
Musical performances were plentiful during the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival Saturday
Photo above: Uncle Kracker capped off the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival before a large crowd Saturday night at Railroad Park.
Photo below: Russ Town Band director Lawrence Gibbs conducts the community musicians during the band’s annual Americana Concert on Saturday held in conjunction with the Louisiana Peach Festival.
