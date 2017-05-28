› Home ›
Bystander or UPstander: How you can prevent bullying
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 12:10pm
in
Danny was the manager of the water station for the Bridgewater Badgers, a football team of 10-year old boys. He loved his job and took it seriously.
The Bridgewater Badgers football players were appreciative of his efforts because practice usually was hot and they needed fresh water often. Danny always had it for them.
So, his teammates weren’t so thrilled when they found out that Danny was being bullied during the school day.
