Peach Cookery Contest winners announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 12:03pm
Leader Photos by Nancy Bergeron Left: Grant Bowling, of Ruston, is the Youth Grand Prize winner in the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival Peach Cookery Contest. Grant’s dish, peach mustard pork chops, also took first prize in the youth main dish category. Presenting Grant with his grand prize is Kim Birch, owner of the Townsend House Gifts, sponsor of the contest. Right: Sunny Mitchell, of Ruston, is the Adult Grand Prize winner in the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival Cookery Contest. Mitchell’s dish, buttermillk biscuits with peach chutney, also took first place in the adult main dish category.

Sunny Mitchell, of Ruston, won the adult grand prize at the Louisiana Peach Festival Cookery contest and Grant Bowling, also of Ruston, won the youth division top prize.

Mitchell’s winning entry was buttermilk biscuits with peach chutney.

Grant’s winning entry was peach mustard pork chops.

Mitchell won $1,000 worth of products from Le Creuset, Skyros, Lenox, Vietri, Juliska, Portmeirion and Taos Twist from contest sponsor Townsend House Gifts.

Grant won a trophy, $100 Cash Prize and $70 baking set from OXO, also from Townsend House Gifts.

