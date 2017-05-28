› Home ›
Peach Cookery Contest winners announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 12:03pm
Sunny Mitchell, of Ruston, won the adult grand prize at the Louisiana Peach Festival Cookery contest and Grant Bowling, also of Ruston, won the youth division top prize.
Mitchell’s winning entry was buttermilk biscuits with peach chutney.
Grant’s winning entry was peach mustard pork chops.
Mitchell won $1,000 worth of products from Le Creuset, Skyros, Lenox, Vietri, Juliska, Portmeirion and Taos Twist from contest sponsor Townsend House Gifts.
Grant won a trophy, $100 Cash Prize and $70 baking set from OXO, also from Townsend House Gifts.
