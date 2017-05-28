› Home ›
Take a dive into the parish park’s cooling waters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 11:58am
There are a number of activities associated with summer fun, but none so much so than cooling off on a hot day in the water.
If all goes according to plan, residents and tourists will be able to dive into the Lincoln Parish Park lake beginning Friday.
“We tested the water to make sure it is compliant with federal regulations and it’s ready to go,” said James Ramsaur, park director.
Officials had planned to open the lake to swimming last week; however, Tropical Depression Cindy delayed those plans one extra week for safety reasons.
