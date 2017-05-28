› Home ›
Preserving the Louisiana coastline
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 11:51am
in
Kailee Courts
The Louisiana coast is a magical landscape. It is home to thousands of different species, including wildlife and vegetation. The Louisiana coastline consists of barrier islands, marshes and swamps stretching along the entire Gulf Coast of the state.
These islands, marshes and swamps not only provide a very scenic photo, but also help to reduce the impact of storm surges, which in turns helps reduce the impact of flooding in coastal communities.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos