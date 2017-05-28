› Home ›
Buddy's Blog: Grambling needs to retire legends’ jerseys
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 11:43am
in
O.K. Davis
Thanks to a forward-thinking “game plan” engineered by Rick Gallot and Paul Bryant, the Grambling State University athletics’ department has now entered a new and exciting era.
The aforementioned names, of course, belong to President Gallot and Athletics’ Director Bryant.
Thanks to their diligence and foresight, outstanding strides have been made by the school’s athletic department since the 2016-17 school year began.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos