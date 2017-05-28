  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Buddy's Blog: Grambling needs to retire legends’ jerseys

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/26/2017 - 11:43am
O.K. Davis
Leader file photo Grambling State University president Rick Gallot, left, and GSU Athletics Director Paul Bryant pose with the 2016 Celebration Bowl championship trophy.

Thanks to a forward-thinking “game plan” engineered by Rick Gallot and Paul Bryant, the Grambling State University athletics’ department has now entered a new and exciting era.

The aforementioned names, of course, belong to President Gallot and Athletics’ Director Bryant.

Thanks to their diligence and foresight, outstanding strides have been made by the school’s athletic department since the 2016-17 school year began.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

