Local accepts spot in prestigious Google program

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 8:29pm
Derek J. Amaya
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Earnest Miles III, of Ruston, judges dishes entered into the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival Peach Cookery Contest Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Ruston. Miles will join 40 other participants from around the world in Google’s Information Technology Residency Program beginning in July.

Earnest Miles III remembers accidently dropping and breaking a television remote from his top bunk bed when he was 6-years-old.

“I thought, ‘My dad is going to be so angry when he sees this,” said Miles, who is now 28.

Miles frantically began to put the pieces back together one-by-one, aligning the number pad on the base, putting the wires back in place and eventually screwing everything back.

“It was a lot easier than I thought it would be,” he said. “From then on I just liked building stuff. I loved technology.”

