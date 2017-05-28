› Home ›
Local accepts spot in prestigious Google program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 8:29pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
Earnest Miles III remembers accidently dropping and breaking a television remote from his top bunk bed when he was 6-years-old.
“I thought, ‘My dad is going to be so angry when he sees this,” said Miles, who is now 28.
Miles frantically began to put the pieces back together one-by-one, aligning the number pad on the base, putting the wires back in place and eventually screwing everything back.
“It was a lot easier than I thought it would be,” he said. “From then on I just liked building stuff. I loved technology.”
