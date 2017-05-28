› Home ›
Postel: ‘We’ve been pleased with what we’ve seen’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 8:18pm
Nancy Bergeron
Despite some event rainouts and rescheduling, the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival saw a successful run Saturday, festival officials said.
“We’ve been real pleased with what we’ve seen,” festival spokesperson Doug Postel said about midafternoon Saturday. “People seem to be really enjoying themselves, which not only makes up happy for the (Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the festival producer) but also happy for our vendors.”
The festival ended Saturday night with a late-evening concert in Railroad Park by Matthew Shafer, also known by his stage name, Uncle Kracker.
