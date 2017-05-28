  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Postel: ‘We’ve been pleased with what we’ve seen’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 8:18pm
Nancy Bergeron
062517 LibraryDino.jpg
Christian Clower, 3, pets a dinosaur at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center. The dinosaurs were a part of the Louisiana Peach Festival.

Despite some event rainouts and rescheduling, the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival saw a successful run Saturday, festival officials said.

“We’ve been real pleased with what we’ve seen,” festival spokesperson Doug Postel said about midafternoon Saturday. “People seem to be really enjoying themselves, which not only makes up happy for the (Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the festival producer) but also happy for our vendors.”

The festival ended Saturday night with a late-evening concert in Railroad Park by Matthew Shafer, also known by his stage name, Uncle Kracker.

