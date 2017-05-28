› Home ›
What happened to living by the Golden Rule?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 8:10pm
in
Joe Bleich
In earlier time, some biblical scholars used to live in the quiet world of quiet solitude.
Perhaps this was a way of living in peace. One thing for sure, if things got a little bumpy with these folks, they generally had few to “blame,” a word I have come to detest.
In earlier centuries after the arrival and salvation of Christ, a phenomenon developed in which some people lived in virtual isolation in monasteries. They lived in obscurity. Generally, I think of that as miserable.
