› Home ›
Reader thanks volunteers, donors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 8:08pm
in
On behalf of the Board, Staff and children at the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana, we would like to thank our community for supporting and participating in the first annual Holiday Basketball Camp, sponsored by Origin Bank. One hundred twenty-seven kids got to personally interact with NBA Champion and current New York Knick Justin Holiday.
Each participant received a Camp T-shirt and personal photo with Justin that Justin autographed. We had participants from all over our community, and even a Shreveport area’s Junior High School’s girls basketball team.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos