› Home ›
Higher ed, TOPS budget priorities
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 8:06pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
For Louisiana universities like Louisiana Tech and Grambling State, a battle was won last week as state legislators passed a budget that for the first time in nearly decade during cut funding to higher education while also including full funding for Taylor Opportunity Program for Students scholarships.
But while that battle was won, the war is far from finished, especially considered the uncertainty of Louisiana’s financial future.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos