› Home ›
New students flood to Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 8:03pm
in
While Tropical Depression Cindy didn’t leave a lot of water standing in the streets of Ruston when she roared in late last week, Louisiana Tech University did experience a flood of its own — a flood of incoming freshman students and their families.
There were 564 new incoming Tech students who attended last week’s orientation session, the second following a honors student session that started off the summer with 330 students registering to begin classes in September.
That’s the kind of flood the Daily Leader likes to see.
Even better, the forecast calls for more.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos