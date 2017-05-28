› Home ›
Woods looms as draft ‘steal’ for Cowboys
06/24/2017
O. K. Davis
A cornucopia of items, observations and other thoughts from the sports world:
• It’s not often NFL executives exhibit the giddiness of a pre-teen when doing a post-draft evaluation of its latest acquisitions.
But such doesn’t apply to sixth-round pick Xavier Woods of the Dallas Cowboys.
How much did “America’s Team” covet the West Monroe product and former Louisiana Tech University secondary stud.
