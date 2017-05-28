› Home ›
La. Sports Hall of Fame inducts new class
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 7:51pm
in
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — Eddie Kennison rounded a bend of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, which mimics the meandering Cane River Lake, catching the eye of fellow Hall of Fame inductee Juan Pierre.
“THE Eddie Kennison,” Pierre said after doing an interview Thursday as part of the Hall of Fame’s introductory press conference. “I had speed and maybe could of hung with Eddie for 10 yards, but this guy was fast.”
