LSU stuns Oregon State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 7:49pm
062517 LSU celebration.jpg
Photo by CHRIS PARENT/LSUsports.net - The LSU Tigers celebrate Saturday after winning a second straight elimination game over No. 1 Oregon State to reach the finals of the College World Series.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nothing LSU encounters in the College World Series championship series will be any more daunting than the task the Tigers had to complete to get there.

The Tigers had to beat an Oregon State team that owned the most formidable record of any team in four decades, and they had to do it twice.

They did in dominating fashion.

Caleb Gilbert held the No. 1 national seed Beavers to two hits in 7 1/3 innings, Michael Papierski homered from both sides of the plate and LSU won 6-1 on Saturda after beating OSU 3-1 on Friday.

