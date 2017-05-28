› Home ›
LSU stuns Oregon State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/24/2017 - 7:49pm
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nothing LSU encounters in the College World Series championship series will be any more daunting than the task the Tigers had to complete to get there.
The Tigers had to beat an Oregon State team that owned the most formidable record of any team in four decades, and they had to do it twice.
They did in dominating fashion.
Caleb Gilbert held the No. 1 national seed Beavers to two hits in 7 1/3 innings, Michael Papierski homered from both sides of the plate and LSU won 6-1 on Saturda after beating OSU 3-1 on Friday.
