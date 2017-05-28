› Home ›
Cold front moving in
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/23/2017 - 11:40am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Lincoln Parish can expect continued rainfall today, followed by a temporary decrease this afternoon and then more rain overnight and into much of Saturday.
That’s the forecast the National Weather Service offered this morning as remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy continued to move through the area.
As of earlier today, between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain had fallen across the parish since Cindy arrived Wednesday night, said Mario Valverde, meteorologist in charge at the Shreveport office of the National Weather Service said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos