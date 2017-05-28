  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Black Poetry Contest winners announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/23/2017 - 11:34am
Leader News Service

The Black Poetry Contest, hosted by the Grambling Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, was held on June 11 at New Rocky Valley Baptist Church in Grambling.

Winners include:

Grades 1-3:
First Place — Passion Augustus —“Harlem”
Second Place — Amaya Major— “Incident”
Third Place — Germaine Dodson — “Harlem
Grades 4-6:
First Place — Aalaeyah Dennis —“At the Closed Gate of Justice”
Second Place — Asia Nicole Gahagan —“We Wear the Mask”
Third Place — Adriana Dodson — “The Negro Speaks of Rivers”
Grades 7-9:

