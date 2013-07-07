› Home ›
Louisiana Tech University Foundation receives grant
The Louisiana Tech University Foundation recently recieved a $9,875 grant from Claiborne Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. The grant will be used to purchase equiment for the foundation’s Rock Steady Boxing program, which benefits patients who are battling Parkinson’s disease. Operation Round Up Trust Board member Kay Lynn Tettleton (holding the check) presented the grant during a recent RSB class.
