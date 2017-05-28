  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
A Godly game of 'Connect the Dots'

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/23/2017 - 11:20am
Mark Rainwater, The (Farmerville) Gazette Editor
As illustrated time and again in this space, I’m real simple minded.

Probably like all children, I loved “Connect the Dots” puzzles. Start at 1, then 2, etc., until you reach the end. It may turn into a flower or a butterfly. Regardless, it was something you couldn’t see when you first put the pencil to paper. I am convinced there is no better Creator of “Connect the Dot” stories than God. On Sunday, He included me in a picture where No. 1 came almost 20 years ago.

