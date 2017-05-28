› Home ›
Rain or shine: 'Give Peach a Chance'
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/23/2017 - 11:15am
in
Heather Small Hawley
It seems Tropical Depression Cindy will put a major damper on the 67th annual Louisiana Peach Festival.
According to the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, all Louisiana Peach Festival activities scheduled for this afternoon have been cancelled and the evening concerts moved to the Scotty Robertson Memorial Gym on the Louisiana Tech University campus. Most of tomorrow’s events will continue if they can be moved indoors.
However, just because events have been cancelled or moved, doesn’t mean that residents and visitors cannot enjoy the festival.
