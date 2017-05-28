› Home ›
Don't let rain spoil Peach Fest
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/23/2017 - 11:13am
If the weather forecasters are right, Tropical Depression Cindy should move out of Lincoln Parish sometime this afternoon. But that doesn’t mean the rain is over.
On Cindy’s heels is a cold front that’s expected to bring a return of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce locally heavy rainfall tonight and early Saturday. Rain chances diminish after that, but are still present, for the rest of the weekend.
