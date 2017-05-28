› Home ›
LSU’s ‘David’ set to face OSU’s ‘Goliath’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/23/2017 - 11:10am
in
Tigers facing rematch against No. 1 Oregon State at 2 p.m. today
Leader Sports Service
LSU (50-18) seeks to move one step closer to the College World Series Finals when the Tigers face Oregon State (56-4) at 2 p.m. today at TD Ameritrade Park.
LSU must defeat Oregon State today and again on Saturday in order to advance to the CWS Finals. If Oregon State wins Friday’s game, LSU is eliminated from the CWS, and the Beavers advance to play in the final beginning on Monday against either Florida, TCU or Louisville.
