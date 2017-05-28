› Home ›
Peach Restaurant Week promotes eating at local establishments
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 12:12pm
in
Leader News Service
Leader News Service
Ruston restaurant patrons may have started noticing local establishments have been a little peachier this week.
That’s because more than 12 local restaurants are currently offering specialty peach-related dishes and drinks until Sunday to celebrate the inaugural Peach Restaurant Week during Louisiana Peach Festival.
This event celebrates Ruston’s culinary scene the week of the Louisiana Peach Festival, said Amanda Quimby, Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Items range from salads and burgers to coffee, teas, cocktails and desserts.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos