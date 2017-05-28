› Home ›
Best in Show art pieces announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017
Heather Small Hawley
The chattering of the crowd came to a halt as Ruston Mayor Ronnie Walker and NCLAC Board President Peter Jones stepped forward to award more than 30 artists during the opening reception of the Louisiana Peach Art Exhibit Tuesday evening at the Ruston Civic Center.
Of the more than 250 entries three were selected for Best in Show which included “Flight of the Bumblebee” by Brayden Pye, as the youth winner; “Feathers” by Will Cantrell, teen winner; and “Watermelon, Wrapped” by Julie Crews.
