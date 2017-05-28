› Home ›
Local woman killed in accident
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 12:06pm
in
Leader News Service
A Ruston woman was killed Wednesday after losing control of her vehicle striking a parked dump truck.
Christie Wheeler, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene on Interstate 20 west of West Monroe, authorities said. Louisiana State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Wheeler was driving a Mercedes L30 that traveled into the median and struck a dump truck that was parked and unoccupied in the median. The investigation is ongoing.
A routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, authorities said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos