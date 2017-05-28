› Home ›
Festival events rescheduled; Friday afternoon offerings cancelled
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 12:05pm
Nancy Bergeron
All Louisiana Peach Festival activities scheduled for Friday afternoon have been cancelled in anticipation of heavy rains from Tropical Depression Cindy, and the evening concerts moved to the Scotty Robertson Memorial Gym on the Louisiana Tech campus
Changes have also been made in the Saturday schedule, with some events moved to indoor locations.
“We had to think of our vendors and the safety of everyone,” Judy Copeland, president of the Ruston –Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the organization that produces the festival, said this morning.
