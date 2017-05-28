› Home ›
Cindy bears toward Lincoln Parish
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 12:03pm
Nancy Bergeron
Tropical Depression Cindy has changed course and now appears to have Lincoln Parish in her sights.
“It looks like it’s kind of traveling right toward us now,” Kipp Franklin, Lincoln Parish director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, said this morning.
Parish officials plan to file a declaration of emergency today. That means the parish will be able to request state resources, should they be needed to help prevent damage from the storm.
