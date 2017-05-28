› Home ›
Park to open for swimming
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 12:02pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish residents will have the opportunity to dive and cool off at the Lincoln Parish Park water beginning June 30, said Park Director James Ramsaur.
“We tested the water to make sure it is compliant with federal regulations and it’s ready to go,” he said.
Ramsaur said officials hoped to open the park up for swimming on Friday; however, Tropical Depression Cindy ruined those plans.
