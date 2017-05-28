  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Children attend vacation bible school

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 11:52am
Mount Olive Baptist of Grambling Inc., with the Rev. Ronnie Washinton, Pastor, recently held vacation bible school. The theme was, The Faith Run. VBS 2017 Director Deacon Julius Eiland and Assistant Director Deaconess Lolita Copeland led the event.

