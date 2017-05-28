› Home ›
T.D. Cindy forces changes for state HOF weekend
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 11:46am
in
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — Friday’s Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Golf Classic has been rescheduled for July 10 at OakWing Golf Course in Alexandria, due to the impending rain related to Tropical Depression Cindy.
All other 2017 Induction Celebration activities are continuing, said Hall of Fame Foundation CEO/President Ronnie Rantz and Hall of Fame Chairman Doug Ireland.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos