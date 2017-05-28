› Home ›
LSU stays alive with win over Florida St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 11:44am
Tigers facing rematch against No. 1 Oregon State at 2 p.m. Friday
Leader Sports Service
OMAHA, Neb. — LSU senior Jared Poche’ put the Tigers in the semifinal round of the 2017 College World Series with a record-setting 39th career victory, 7-4, over Florida State on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
Poche’, who broke a tie with Scott Schultz to become LSU’s career wins leader, threw eight innings, allowing only four runs (three earned) on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
By beating Florida State (46-23), LSU (50-18) advanced to face No. 1-seed Oregon State. LSU must beat the Beavers twice to advance to the best-of-three CWS Final series.
