› Home ›
Alternative schedule: right choice
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 11:41am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish schools Superintendent Mike Milstead hit the mark when he said, “We no longer live in an agrarian society.”
In other words, communities no longer depend on the whole family to farm during the summer, which means students no longer spend summertime under the sun working.
Child labor laws and “no child left behind” types of legislation have been created for today’s society once the country began to realize the importance of investing time and money into education to better the economic engine.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos