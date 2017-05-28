› Home ›
Lott: ‘It’s a blessing from God’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 11:46am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Dustin Lott traveled across north Ruston this week to discover the 2017 Louisiana Peach Festival Peach Hunt prize Tuesday at the Rock Island Greenway and receive a $500 cash prize.
“It’s truly a blessing from God,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”
Lott, who moved to Lincoln Parish after marrying his wife, Megan, two years ago, said he, his wife and a good friend teamed up to put their heads together and “hunt the prize.”
