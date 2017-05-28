› Home ›
Curtain rises on RCT’s ‘The Lion King Jr.’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 11:41am
The Ruston Community Theatre presents their second production of the year — “The Lion King Jr.” Above left is Rafiki, played by Anna Katherine Thompson. Right, Nala, played by Alma Moegle, and Simba played by Donovan Turpin, share a hug.
The show premiered Tuesday and will continue at 2 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Thursday at the DIxie Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
