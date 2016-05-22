  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Weather forces changes in Peach Fest

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 11:37am
in
Nancy Bergeron

Louisiana Peach Festival events planned for outdoors Friday afternoon have been canceled and the evening concerts relocated in anticipation of excessive rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy.

But festival planners are hoping at least some of the Saturday events can continue outdoors, Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Judy Copeland said this morning.

The festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Chamber of Commerce produces the annual event.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share