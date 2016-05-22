› Home ›
Weather forces changes in Peach Fest
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 11:37am
Nancy Bergeron
Louisiana Peach Festival events planned for outdoors Friday afternoon have been canceled and the evening concerts relocated in anticipation of excessive rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy.
But festival planners are hoping at least some of the Saturday events can continue outdoors, Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Judy Copeland said this morning.
The festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Chamber of Commerce produces the annual event.
