NAMI names state and national health resources

Jerrilene Washington
State and national resources can provide a wealth of information about mental health issues. NAMI Ruston has compiled a list of some of these health resources.
State
resources
NAMI Louisiana, Baton Rouge (225) 291-6262, www.namilouisiana.org
Department of Health and Hospitals, State of Louisiana (855) 229-6848/ (225) 342-9500, www.dhh.louisiana.gov.
Bayou Health Plan Information, Healthy Louisiana, (855) 229-6848, www.bayouhealth.com
Ekhaya Youth Project, a Family Support Organization, Shreveport (318) 606-2323
