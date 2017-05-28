  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
NAMI names state and national health resources

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 11:34am
Jerrilene Washington
State and national resources can provide a wealth of information about mental health issues. NAMI Ruston has compiled a list of some of these health resources.

State
resources

NAMI Louisiana, Baton Rouge (225) 291-6262, www.namilouisiana.org
Department of Health and Hospitals, State of Louisiana (855) 229-6848/ (225) 342-9500, www.dhh.louisiana.gov.
Bayou Health Plan Information, Healthy Louisiana, (855) 229-6848, www.bayouhealth.com
Ekhaya Youth Project, a Family Support Organization, Shreveport (318) 606-2323

