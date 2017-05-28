  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LSU set for CWS rematch vs. Florida St.

Tigers, Seminoles to meet in elimination game at 6 p.m. today
Leader Sports Service
Photo by CHRIS PARENT/LSUsports.net - Senior southpaw Jared Poche (11-3) picked up a relief win against Florida State on Saturday and will start on the mound for the Tigers tonight in the College World Series elimination game rematch against the Seminoles.

OMAHA, Nebraska — LSU attempts to reach the College World Series “Final Four” when the Tigers face Florida State at 6 p.m. today at TD Ameritrade Park.

The loser of the LSU-FSU game is eliminated from the CWS, and the winner advances to play Oregon State at 2 p.m. Friday. The winner of today’s game would have to defeat Oregon State on both Friday and Saturday in order to advance to the CWS Championship Finals.

