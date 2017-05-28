› Home ›
LSU set for CWS rematch vs. Florida St.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 11:30am
in
Tigers, Seminoles to meet in elimination game at 6 p.m. today
Leader Sports Service
OMAHA, Nebraska — LSU attempts to reach the College World Series “Final Four” when the Tigers face Florida State at 6 p.m. today at TD Ameritrade Park.
The loser of the LSU-FSU game is eliminated from the CWS, and the winner advances to play Oregon State at 2 p.m. Friday. The winner of today’s game would have to defeat Oregon State on both Friday and Saturday in order to advance to the CWS Championship Finals.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos