  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Juneteenth changes make a better experience

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 11:17am
in

The city of Grambling’s mission for its annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival is to build community relationships while creating an environment that celebrates culture, educate festival attendees and provide entertainment for all demographics.

While Grambling’s Juneteenth Fest hits the mark every year when it comes to achieving its goals, this year’s festival felt extra community-oriented simply because of a few minor changes.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share